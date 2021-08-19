Free Logo Mockup with Overlay Shadow Effect

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Super realistic, unique, useful, trendy and stylish Free logo mockup. Really high resolution, easy to use mockup. The greatest way to present your creative logo design!
Features:
Easy to edit and customize
Professional and clean structured file
Well organized layers and layer groups
File Type: PSD
Dimensions: 3000×2000 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
Mock-up File Format: Zip
Mock-up File Size: 70.05 Mb
License, Usage, and Sharing:
This template is completely free for commercial and non-commercial usage. You cannot, however, claim them to be your own. You should include a link to our website when you share any where.
