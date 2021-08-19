Free Logo Mockup with Overlay Shadow Effect

Super realistic, unique, useful, trendy and stylish Free logo mockup. Really high resolution, easy to use mockup. The greatest way to present your creative logo design!

Features:

Easy to edit and customize

Professional and clean structured file

Well organized layers and layer groups

File Type: PSD

Dimensions: 3000×2000 Pixels

Smart-layer: Yes

Mock-up File Format: Zip

Mock-up File Size: 70.05 Mb

License, Usage, and Sharing:

This template is completely free for commercial and non-commercial usage. You cannot, however, claim them to be your own. You should include a link to our website when you share any where.

