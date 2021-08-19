Graphic Design Junction

Free Logo Mockup with Overlay Shadow Effect

Free Logo Mockup with Overlay Shadow Effect
Super realistic, unique, useful, trendy and stylish Free logo mockup. Really high resolution, easy to use mockup. The greatest way to present your creative logo design!

Features:
Easy to edit and customize
Professional and clean structured file
Well organized layers and layer groups
File Type: PSD
Dimensions: 3000×2000 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
Mock-up File Format: Zip
Mock-up File Size: 70.05 Mb

License, Usage, and Sharing:
This template is completely free for commercial and non-commercial usage. You cannot, however, claim them to be your own. You should include a link to our website when you share any where.

