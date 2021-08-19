DineSafe Website and Dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
Today we want to show you the DineSafe project!
Thanks to DineSafe , restaurants can easily communicate to their customers how much they care about their safety and how they comply with their sanitary regime.
The restaurants obtain certificates through a system that includes checking the compliance of the premises' operation within the applicable legal safety regulations in a given area. Thanks to this, customers can feel protected and covid-proof!..
Stay safe!
__
We are available for new projects! Drop us a line👉🏻 contact@masterborn.com
💼
We are hiring ⬇️
https://masterborn.com/career/