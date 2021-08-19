MasterBorn Software

DineSafe Website and Dashboard

Hi Dribbblers,

Today we want to show you the DineSafe project!

Thanks to DineSafe , restaurants can easily communicate to their customers how much they care about their safety and how they comply with their sanitary regime.

The restaurants obtain certificates through a system that includes checking the compliance of the premises' operation within the applicable legal safety regulations in a given area. Thanks to this, customers can feel protected and covid-proof!..

Stay safe!

