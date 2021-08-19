Юрий Новиков

Tours to the river

Юрий Новиков
Юрий Новиков
  • Save
Tours to the river озера реки путешествия природа река branding ux ui uiuxdesigne graphic design design
Download color palette

Hello everybody!!!

I present to you the concept of the main page of the site about traveling to beautiful places in Belarus. Rafting on beautiful rivers and lakes. You can choose one of the tours to enjoy the magnificent nature, silence and privacy with nature.
What do you think?

Click "L" if you like it, and feel free to leave me feedback. Have a nice day!

Юрий Новиков
Юрий Новиков

More by Юрий Новиков

View profile
    • Like