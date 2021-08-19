Syed Hasham

Logo Design for Sports Brand "Grip and Grow Gymnastics"

I designed this logo for the Sports brand in the contest I participated in 99designs. i am personally happy with how design turned out so i am sharing it with y'all.

About the brand:
Grip and Grow Gymnastics deliver various services around the world of gymnastics. they are responsible for organize and conduct gymnastics training camps for mostly young people. their focus is on a balanced mix of training, education on nutrition, leisure time and fun.

Aug 19, 2021
