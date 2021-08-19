Logo Design for Sports Brand "Grip and Grow Gymnastics"

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed this logo for the Sports brand in the contest I participated in 99designs. i am personally happy with how design turned out so i am sharing it with y'all.
About the brand:
Grip and Grow Gymnastics deliver various services around the world of gymnastics. they are responsible for organize and conduct gymnastics training camps for mostly young people. their focus is on a balanced mix of training, education on nutrition, leisure time and fun.