BMW E90 illustration.

BMW E90 illustration. graphic design
A simple BMW E90 illustration I did. Really like this style. This took me about 9 hours to do. I'm new to this but been doing simple logos and stuff like this for about half a year now. Posting this as my first public post. Hope you like it as much as me. Inspired by the user Catalyst https://dribbble.com/catalystvibes

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
