Tummy Yummy - Brand Identity

Tummy Yummy - Brand Identity art design photoshop logos colorful logomark flat logotype brand illustration visual identity graphic design logo desing logo brand identity branding
Download color palette
We created brand direction identity for a soup restaurant - TUMMY YUMMY. The main characteristic of the brand is colorful and playful. The logo versions illustrate how the whole brand was created to be flexible in different colors, from digital to printed.
To hire me -
Email - studio@messiss.com

