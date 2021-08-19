Holly Underwood
DonorDrive

Birthday Fundraising Campaign Page

Holly Underwood
DonorDrive
Holly Underwood for DonorDrive
  • Save
Birthday Fundraising Campaign Page non profit fundraising feminine colorful fundraise website overlap lines campaign fundraiser account avatar profile thermometer photography celebrate party birthday pink stripe
Birthday Fundraising Campaign Page non profit fundraising feminine colorful fundraise website overlap lines campaign fundraiser account avatar profile thermometer photography celebrate party birthday pink stripe
Birthday Fundraising Campaign Page non profit fundraising feminine colorful fundraise website overlap lines campaign fundraiser account avatar profile thermometer photography celebrate party birthday pink stripe
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-1.png
  2. Dribbble-2.png
  3. Dribbble-3.png

A colorful design created as a "design challenge" (where designers at DonorDrive use downtime to freshen up our design skills & create hypothetical site/theme designs).

I love the unique stripe detail & the opportunity to play with a different color palette than what we typically work with!

DonorDrive
DonorDrive

More by DonorDrive

View profile
    • Like