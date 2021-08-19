Andrey Padsadny

ICM - Intelligent Clinical Management logo illustration mobile app mobile minimal application solution design app ux ui design branding apple bigsur ehr emr care haealth product service
Hello everyone!
A potential client contacted us with a request to develop an enterprise product in healthy care. The main goal was to develop a web service that helps to manage and control people with dementia.
As a pre-sales activity, I have developed a solution that helps to track patient activity anywhere and provide making IoT devices into the buildings.

    • Like