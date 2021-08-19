Book recommendation modal

Chris

I've generally not cared much for dark mode, but for some reason I've been bitten by the bug lately. I'm a big believer in applying light differently in dark mode; shadows for light, highlights for dark. This is a chance to play a bit with that.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
