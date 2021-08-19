Artyom Kolesnikov

Business card for the Mexican restaurant "Muchos"

Business card for the Mexican restaurant "Muchos"
I was tasked with developing a corporate identity for a Mexican restaurant "Muchos".

Muchos is a lot in Spanish. A lot of delicious food, a lot of communication, a lot of friends around, a lot of emotions and impressions. Muchos restaurant has a large author's menu, bright interior, live music and the coolest staff.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
