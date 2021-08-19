Joram Hamer - Krankjoram

Sheldon

Sheldon branding ui logo art cartoon boy illustrator illustration drawing design sitcom serie sheldon netflix bigbangtheory
I was drawing more realistic figures while watching Big Bang theory, so here's a sheldon

