'Little Bird' Branding in New Wey 3d ui motion graphics graphic design animation minimal logo unique logo business logo modern logo branding logo design illustration cartoon portrait cartoon illustration caricature cartoon mascot logo avatar logo cartoon logo logo design
Hi there,
May be you are going to start your business and searching a logo for it.
A eye-catching and unique logo will be helpful for your your business.
I need a close description of what you have in mind (about the logo).
I will send some scratch of logo from my idea and you could chose from them.
Don't hesitate to contact me in message so that I can show you the scratches.
Thanks for the time.

