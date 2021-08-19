Qrtr Communication Icons

Jason Parry

This is a "communication icon" set for a budgeting app I'm working on called Qrtr. This icon set is separate from the UI icon set, because I wanted to be able to distinguish between function and communication, and make communication more friendly and approachable, with less need for legibility.

They are primarily used for onboarding and illustrating different types of savings "rules."

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
