Today I stumbled into an old branding project on my hard drive that I had completely forgot about. Lol… Anyone else do that? 🤦🏻‍♀️

For this @microsoft.design event, @madeby.maxwell and I brainstormed ways to blend text together to represent unique teams coming together from across the company. We wanted it to feel lively and bold. Shortly after the event planning, COVID happened. And of course, the event was cancelled. So here we are (about 2 years later) and we are still in a pandemic. Strange times friends, strange times…