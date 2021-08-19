👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I stumbled into an old branding project on my hard drive that I had completely forgot about. Lol… Anyone else do that? 🤦🏻♀️
For this @microsoft.design event, @madeby.maxwell and I brainstormed ways to blend text together to represent unique teams coming together from across the company. We wanted it to feel lively and bold. Shortly after the event planning, COVID happened. And of course, the event was cancelled. So here we are (about 2 years later) and we are still in a pandemic. Strange times friends, strange times…