Tanjim Khan

LODGEFUL LOGO DESIGN

Tanjim Khan
Tanjim Khan
  • Save
LODGEFUL LOGO DESIGN logodesign ui vector illustration logo design minimal flat design brand logo branding
Download color palette

STYLE: MINIMALIST | LETTERMARK | VERSATILE
NICHE: RENTAL MANAGEMENT

Check out my new logo Design and Branding for "LODGEFUL" Feel free to give a feedback.
HOPE YOU LIKE IT!

Contact me if you need a logo!
Email / SKYPE: tanjimkhan@outlook.com
Whatsapp: +8801835375249

Tanjim Khan
Tanjim Khan

More by Tanjim Khan

View profile
    • Like