GČ - GiORGi

Wireframes for E-scooter app

GČ - GiORGi
GČ - GiORGi
  • Save
Wireframes for E-scooter app uiux wireframes navigation scooters e-scooter travel ride ux
Download color palette

High fidelity wireframes for e-scooter app

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
GČ - GiORGi
GČ - GiORGi

More by GČ - GiORGi

View profile
    • Like