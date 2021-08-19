Hiatus HR. Logo. Logocore

Thirty-day logo challenge!

Day 26

"Hiatus HR"



Technical task:

I’m from Hiatus HR, a company that is making human resource services accessible to smaller startups. We build software for executives to manage their employees’ benefits, paychecks, company benefits, and feedback in one easy-to-access interface.

We don’t have any exact specifications for the logo design. However, the design should be consumer-friendly and convey our personal values of improving the modern workplace by introducing transparency in the human resources department.