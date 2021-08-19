Tatiana Cherkashina

Hiatus HR. Logo. Logocore

Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 26
"Hiatus HR"

Technical task:
I’m from Hiatus HR, a company that is making human resource services accessible to smaller startups. We build software for executives to manage their employees’ benefits, paychecks, company benefits, and feedback in one easy-to-access interface.

We don’t have any exact specifications for the logo design. However, the design should be consumer-friendly and convey our personal values of improving the modern workplace by introducing transparency in the human resources department.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
