Hiatus HR. Logo. Logocore

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 26
"Hiatus HR"
Technical task:
I’m from Hiatus HR, a company that is making human resource services accessible to smaller startups. We build software for executives to manage their employees’ benefits, paychecks, company benefits, and feedback in one easy-to-access interface.
We don’t have any exact specifications for the logo design. However, the design should be consumer-friendly and convey our personal values of improving the modern workplace by introducing transparency in the human resources department.