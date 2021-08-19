Mia

Toronto In The Rain - Animation

Mia
Mia
  • Save
Toronto In The Rain - Animation moving illustration motion design digital art design toronto downtown street cloudy rainy after effects animation motion graphics
Download color palette

Drew a street of Toronto & a character, animated them.
To see better resolution ver, please check out my portfolio(http://mia-j.com/)!!

Mia
Mia

More by Mia

View profile
    • Like