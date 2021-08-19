Tochukwu Nwakasi

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up Page

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up Page uiux mobile dailyuichallenge xd adobexd app web design dailyui ux ui graphic design
Task
Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can imagine.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
