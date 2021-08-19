PurePixel^

Hypeds Resorts

Hypeds Resorts graphic design creative zero circle simple logo designer logomark p logo h logo letter p letter h resort logo resorts ui design logotype modern branding logo design logo
Presented logo is for Hypeds, a group of resorts. They have several resorts, that's why the tagline is "Resorts". The logo style is minimal, smart and modern.

Concept: Combination of Letter H & P and circle.

For any inquiries :))
purepixel.info@gmail.com

