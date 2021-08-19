R Pragathi Bhat

Fire Artwork

Fire Artwork fireworks identity design vector graphic design inspiration glow illustration night fireartwork fire
Day 4 of the 30-day flat design challenge!

Played around with colors and shapes and glow.

Inspiration: https://lnkd.in/dVv7DXr6
I used #adobeillustrator for this design.

Thanks to Kaity Meade for creating the challenge!

