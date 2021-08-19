David Hendrikson

Save Puffins

Save Puffins custom product custom artwork logo vector dog design animals graphic design illustration
I drew this piece to help save a dog named Puffins with a nonprofit called DDRRR. I was honored to be able to fund his veterinary care with my art! I hope you guys like it!

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

