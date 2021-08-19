This mockup contains a 4 PSD fully editable Mockup

You can easily edit this M1 iPad Pro Mockup, just need few a minutes and your design will be look great with this mockup. The scene creator uses smart layers, so you can insert your own designs into the screen easily. enjoy!

Features

4 Psd Mockups

Easy to Change Color, Design & Background

Fast and easy editing with smart object

High resolution 4000×2750 px

Organised layers

User guide included

images in this preview are not included

Support

If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my Graphichome12@gmail.com. If you like my Item, please rate it. Thanks You

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE PRODUCTS AND FREEBIES

https://graphicgata.com

https://www.behance.net/AlwaysSunday