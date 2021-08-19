👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This mockup contains a 4 PSD fully editable Mockup
You can easily edit this M1 iPad Pro Mockup, just need few a minutes and your design will be look great with this mockup. The scene creator uses smart layers, so you can insert your own designs into the screen easily. enjoy!
Features
4 Psd Mockups
Easy to Change Color, Design & Background
Fast and easy editing with smart object
High resolution 4000×2750 px
Organised layers
User guide included
images in this preview are not included
Support
If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my Graphichome12@gmail.com. If you like my Item, please rate it. Thanks You
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE PRODUCTS AND FREEBIES
https://graphicgata.com
https://www.behance.net/AlwaysSunday