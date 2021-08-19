Gaurav Shriwastava

TestRight - Life Sciences Start-up Website Redesign Project

TestRight - Life Sciences Start-up Website Redesign Project
This is entire UX and UI Project done by me for a client based in New Delhi, India. They are manufacturers of Life Sciences Medical Equipment's. I Redesigned their old website with new and minimalistic look. I created own color palette based on their Primary colour and Introduced new typeface as based on their potential customers and business goals.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
