Omolola Odunowo

Music Player Application By Omolola Odunowo

Omolola Odunowo
Omolola Odunowo
  • Save
Music Player Application By Omolola Odunowo app branding logo ux design ui
Download color palette

I designed a simple yet unique media player application. Feel free to use it for your design inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Omolola Odunowo
Omolola Odunowo

More by Omolola Odunowo

View profile
    • Like