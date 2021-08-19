saurabh rajguru

Trading / Stocks App

saurabh rajguru
saurabh rajguru
  • Save
Trading / Stocks App interface ux graph coins bitcoin currency crypto market stocks card blurred design ui
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
saurabh rajguru
saurabh rajguru

More by saurabh rajguru

View profile
    • Like