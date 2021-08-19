Gaurav Shriwastava

Payment App UI Design - One Card

This is a concept design which I made. This is a Payment App UI which facilitates customers to convert their payments into EMIs. By using this app, users can pay their credit card bills and other billing into EMI.

I used Adobe XD to create this wireframing and UI.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
