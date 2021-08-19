Ben Howes

Sunstrike Pictures

Sunstrike Pictures
Two rejected logos for a California-based Germanic pagan film production company. I wanted to incorporate mythological elements alongside film elements to best represent their brand. I'll share the winning direction here soon but I'm still proud of both of these directions.

