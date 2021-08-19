Dylan Winters

Pitt Soccer Crest ✦✦✦ Official Brand Identity & Kit Design

✦✦✦
A few years back at my time with Pitt Athletics, I had the grand opportunity to create the Pitt Soccer crest to represent both the Men's and Women's teams. It was an honor to contribute such a mark that the players and coaching staff are proud to stand behind.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
