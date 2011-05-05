Pii Asriani

Shia and Mia

Shia and Mia illustration drawing
Postcard submission for a charity project called "Postcard Untuk Sahabat" for Merapi and Mentawai disaster that held in Solo

Posted on May 5, 2011
