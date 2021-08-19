Drift

Contract Killer

Drift
Drift
  • Save
Contract Killer photography branding packaging typography illustration candesign beercan
Download color palette

A can that stands out on shelves. The Contract Killer coffee porter from Blackwater Draw needed a label design to match its rich & robust flavors.
More of our work with Blackwater Draw: https://driftingcreatives.com/work/blackwater-brewing-co/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Drift
Drift

More by Drift

View profile
    • Like