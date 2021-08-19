slotopaint.com

Mexican themed slot game Background

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Mexican themed slot game Background game dev gamedev slot game designer digital art digital designer slot background developer background development background pic background illustration background image background design background art background illustrations game design slot machine illustration game art slot design
Download color palette

Before us is a typical Mexican area - an endless desert with sharp-pointed mountain chains on the sides, pictures of dry and cracked earth, stretching into the distance,

... smoothly connecting tops with thick white clouds of the blue sky. The yellow-brown land is adorned with large green cacti, which is typical of this area.

Closer to the front of the picture, on the left, you can see a wooden post with two signs, and on the sides there are several stone buildings-pubs of various colors with doors, windows and wooden barrels of wine and gin located nearby.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like