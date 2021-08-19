Mexican themed slot game Background

Before us is a typical Mexican area - an endless desert with sharp-pointed mountain chains on the sides, pictures of dry and cracked earth, stretching into the distance,

... smoothly connecting tops with thick white clouds of the blue sky. The yellow-brown land is adorned with large green cacti, which is typical of this area.

Closer to the front of the picture, on the left, you can see a wooden post with two signs, and on the sides there are several stone buildings-pubs of various colors with doors, windows and wooden barrels of wine and gin located nearby.

