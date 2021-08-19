the_ Meji

YaTheet

the_ Meji
the_ Meji
  • Save
YaTheet minimal vector illustration landing page design illustrator ui design
Download color palette

Playful Illustration and UI design for a fictional dentistry app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
the_ Meji
the_ Meji

More by the_ Meji

View profile
    • Like