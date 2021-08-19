Gaurav Shriwastava

Product Design - Jackfruit | Tax Saving WebApp UI

Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava
  • Save
Product Design - Jackfruit | Tax Saving WebApp UI user experience design mvp logo design ui vector illustration appuidesign uidesign branding hire me adobe xd product design
Download color palette

This is a glimpse of a product on which I am worked for one of my client. This is a Tax saving and Investment Software. I have worked on entire product design which was involved the User research, user interviews, persona creation, wireframing, UI Designing, UX Designing and Prototyping.

Tools used for this is Adobe XD and Adobe Illustrator (For Illustrations and Iconography).

Gaurav Shriwastava
Gaurav Shriwastava

More by Gaurav Shriwastava

View profile
    • Like