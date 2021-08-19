Viktar Milasheuski

OODA PRO logo animation

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski
  • Save
OODA PRO logo animation 2d animation brand identity app software marketing mark branding icon identity logodesign logo motion designer animation motion graphics logo animation
Download color palette

OODA PRO is a marketing automation software that enables businesses to generate more leads, obtain and manage reviews through reputation management, text and call their leads and current clients, and easily track sales and process payments all in one.
__
Looking for a logo animation?
DM me at any time.

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski

More by Viktar Milasheuski

View profile
    • Like