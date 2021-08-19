Kevin Hechavarria

MemberPress.com Mobile Mock-ups

MemberPress.com Mobile Mock-ups
My Senior Designer wanted me to design mobile mock-ups of the desktop mock-ups he designed. This was the first project I've helped with that involved designing anything related to mobile, and he was very impressed.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Web Developer & UX/UI Designer.
