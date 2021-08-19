Jelena Milutinovic

Browsr - File browser

Browsr - File browser
I was given a task to create a file browsing service for developers. This is my take on it.

The first screen shows sharing options, where you can invite people to view or edit items. On the second screen there is ability to manage access to every item individually.

