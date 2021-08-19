THE BEND -- LOGO / Brand identity

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Client : THE BEND
Task : Corporate identity
THE BEND is an E-commerce based Canadian clothing brand. They sell their product via web platform and other platforms also.
Typeface:
The client specifically asked for a typeface logo. They gave their own hand drawn sketch to ensure a strong visual concept which would bring good fortune to their company.
Audience:
Targeted audience of this brand is from 15 to 25 years aged people (male and female)
The Colors:
The client specifically asked for off red color for his logo. White color also matched.