THE BEND -- LOGO / Brand identity

THE BEND -- LOGO / Brand identity typography vector ui illustration design logo graphic design branding
Client : THE BEND
Task : Corporate identity

THE BEND is an E-commerce based Canadian clothing brand. They sell their product via web platform and other platforms also.

Typeface:
The client specifically asked for a typeface logo. They gave their own hand drawn sketch to ensure a strong visual concept which would bring good fortune to their company.

Audience:
Targeted audience of this brand is from 15 to 25 years aged people (male and female)

The Colors:
The client specifically asked for off red color for his logo. White color also matched.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
