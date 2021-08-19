Animated Sony Headphones

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey there,
Just look at this new animated landing page designed here at Zajno, and meet these new Sony headphones! Special thanks to Sophia and Vitalii for creating the great animated design interface!
I wanted to show the user that the headphones are easy to use, they are minimalistic with intuitive design, a cool processor, and noise cancellation, which makes the headphones even more attractive to the user. At first, I wasn't going to model new stereo headphones from scratch, but to take an already existing model. Since none of the models fit my idea, I took several similar models and combined them. The model, animation, and light were configured in Cinema 4D. The materials were created in a substance painter, while the maps were drawn with the help of Photoshop and post-processing was done in Nuke. I’ve added some contrast and further adjusted each of the sources to get a juicy picture!
Listening to music in any type of headphones improves your mood, and also reduces stress because of the rich and cool sound. It has been also proven that listening to music dramatically boosts people’s mental wellbeing and improves physical health.
What is your reason to listen to music?
