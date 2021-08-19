Auro_Designs

Children's Museum Aosta - Logo Design

Children's Museum Aosta - Logo Design visual design museum logodesign logo design kids gradient geometric fun education children colors branding design branding brand identity brand design brand advertising 2d logo graphic design
I hope you like this logo that I designed for an imaginary interactive and modern museum that has the goal to let children learn new things having fun.

