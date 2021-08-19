Children's Museum Aosta - Logo Design

I hope you like this logo that I designed for an imaginary interactive and modern museum that has the goal to let children learn new things having fun.

Get a look at the whole project on

aurodesigns.wixsite.com/aurodesigns/cma 👀💻

Don't hesitate to contact me📱💻 Let's get in touch!

auro.graphicdesign@gmail.com

or DM me on

instagram.com/auro_designs/

behance.net/auro_designs

Cheers from Italy👋🏻🇮🇹