Oddity - A font that's just a little weird

Oddity - A font that's just a little weird typography rae dunn spooky weird free for personal use font oddity odd
A handwritten font I made. Its available for personal use on my Gumroad shop and a commercial license can be acquired through my Creative Fabrica shop!

Gumroad: https://ericmills.gumroad.com/l/oddity
Creative Fabrica: https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/eric-mills

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
