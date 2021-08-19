Apoorva Kathuria

Beauty and Skincare Website

Hey everyone
This is the hero image of a beauty website I created, I hope you all like it!
I chose to go with the minimalistic design with colors that represent skin and beauty!
Stay Tuned for the full home page design!
Dont forget to show some love if you like it! <3 <3

