Mindscape app UI ( Sign in/up page )

this is my work for the 100 day ui challenge by daily ui site , the creation of a sign up page .

i kept the interface simple as possible and used background images refer to the music which is the main usage of the app providing chilling music .

The montserrat font is a very attractive non-serif font i used in the whole pages

The blue colors as the app meant to provide chilling music is the perfect choice

Hope you guys like it

#DailyUI #001