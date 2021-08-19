Diego Freels-Gudiel

UI Daily Challenge Day 11 - Flash Message

Diego Freels-Gudiel
Diego Freels-Gudiel
  • Save
UI Daily Challenge Day 11 - Flash Message figma continue error message message simple illustration design dailyui challenge ui wrong flash flash message
Download color palette

In life, if you ever go wrong remember you can always retry.

Diego Freels-Gudiel
Diego Freels-Gudiel

More by Diego Freels-Gudiel

View profile
    • Like