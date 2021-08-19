Kelly Carnes

Montane Yuzu Citrus with Green Tea

Montane Yuzu Citrus with Green Tea
It was tricky finding somewhere to add the caffeine info on an existing carrier design, but I decided to turn the flavor hex shape into a citrus fruit so that we could use the leaf as a badge.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
