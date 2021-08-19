Basilakis

Eventify for Astoundify.com

Basilakis
Basilakis
Hire Me
  • Save
Eventify for Astoundify.com
Download color palette
download.png
7 MB
Download
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Basilakis
Basilakis
Idea Architect with PoC and MVP validated.
Hire Me

More by Basilakis

View profile
    • Like