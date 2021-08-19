rdiehl design

French Bulldog Illustrations

rdiehl design
rdiehl design
Hire Me
  • Save
French Bulldog Illustrations digital illustration illustration
Download color palette

A trio of custom illustrations done for a client, based on their beloved family dog . This was done in Procreate 5 using various brushes.

~~~Please feel free to give me feedback!~~~

Thanks.

If you like it, leave one for me! :)

----------------------------------------------------

Available for new projects!

www.rdiehl.com/contact

rdiehldesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
rdiehl design
rdiehl design
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by rdiehl design

View profile
    • Like