Jon Eckert

Planning Poker Extension for Aha! Develop

Jon Eckert
Jon Eckert
  • Save
Planning Poker Extension for Aha! Develop project management customization customize illustration user experience ux user interface ui playing cards cards points estimation developer engineering develop product management planning poker
Planning Poker Extension for Aha! Develop project management customization customize illustration user experience ux user interface ui playing cards cards points estimation developer engineering develop product management planning poker
Planning Poker Extension for Aha! Develop project management customization customize illustration user experience ux user interface ui playing cards cards points estimation developer engineering develop product management planning poker
Planning Poker Extension for Aha! Develop project management customization customize illustration user experience ux user interface ui playing cards cards points estimation developer engineering develop product management planning poker
Planning Poker Extension for Aha! Develop project management customization customize illustration user experience ux user interface ui playing cards cards points estimation developer engineering develop product management planning poker
Download color palette
  1. Planning poker - light.png
  2. Planning poker - dark.png
  3. Results - light.png
  4. Results - dark.png
  5. Planning poker - in a feature.png

Last week we released Aha! Develop, a fully extendable agile development tool that can be customized to meet the needs of any team using our extensions platform.

I had the privilege of working on the Aha! Develop and, more specifically, the Planning Poker extension built by one of our Product Managers. The Planning Poker extension makes it extremely easy for teams to quickly cast votes directly on features so everyone is aligned on estimation.

Can't wait to see the amazingly useful (and creative) extensions that come from this incredible platform!

Jon Eckert
Jon Eckert
Product Designer & Illustrator

More by Jon Eckert

View profile
    • Like