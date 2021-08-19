Planning Poker Extension for Aha! Develop

Last week we released Aha! Develop, a fully extendable agile development tool that can be customized to meet the needs of any team using our extensions platform.

I had the privilege of working on the Aha! Develop and, more specifically, the Planning Poker extension built by one of our Product Managers. The Planning Poker extension makes it extremely easy for teams to quickly cast votes directly on features so everyone is aligned on estimation.

Can't wait to see the amazingly useful (and creative) extensions that come from this incredible platform!