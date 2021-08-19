Muhammad Nuriyanto

Cannabis Mountain

Muhammad Nuriyanto
Muhammad Nuriyanto
  • Save
Cannabis Mountain drug cbd medical hashish vector grunge vintage peak weed hemp marijuana mountain cannabis logomark forsale design brand logodesign logo branding
Download color palette

This is my logo design for Weed Mountain. If you like my work, don't forget to Like My Shot.

Thank you for visiting my portfolio

Muhammad Nuriyanto
Muhammad Nuriyanto

More by Muhammad Nuriyanto

View profile
    • Like