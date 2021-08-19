Kritika Sharma

School dashboard for students (ipad)

Because of Covid-19, many schools have gone online. With this change, it's tough for students to keep track of their scores and projects while they're at home.

How might we create an easy-to-browse school dashboard for students?

Feedback on this will be appreciated. ✨

